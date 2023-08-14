Grafton sexual assault of teen; Jimmie Oliver changes plea

article

A Grafton man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl changed his plea on Monday, Aug. 14. to two of five charges against him.

Jimmie Oliver, now 61, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of second-degree sexual assault/use of force – and maintaining a drug trafficking place. Three other charges against Oliver were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Oliver is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 9.

Case details

Prosecutors say Oliver assaulted the 17-year-old victim at knifepoint in July 2022. Officials say the assault happened at a home near 9th and Spring, and the victim identified Oliver as the assailant to police, a criminal complaint states.

In the past, they had "approximately eight" sexual encounters, per the complaint, which she said she "didn't have a choice" in because she knew he had a gun and had threatened her. The complaint states the victim told police that Oliver held a knife to her neck and hit her in the face before sexually assaulting her.

According to the complaint, Oliver would sell drugs exclusively to young girls and "does stuff" to them – hurting them if they refuse his advances.

The day after the alleged assault, police executed a search warrant at Oliver's home. There, police found what appeared to be marijuana, cocaine and crack as well as a small scale, cash wrapped with a rubber band and what appeared to be a "drug ledger."