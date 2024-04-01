Grafton police chase reaches speeds up to 120 mph, driver arrested

article

Grafton police arrested a 28-year-old Milwaukee man following a police chase on I-43 that reached speeds up to 120 mph on Sunday, March 31.

A news release from the Grafton Police Department says around 2:20 p.m. Sunday, a FLOCK notification was triggered by a stolen vehicle. Mequon police notified the dispatch center that the vehicle was possibly headed north on I-43 from Highland Road.

Grafton police located the vehicle on I-43 at State Highway 60 – and initiated a police chase. Officers learned the vehicle had been stolen on Saturday, March 30 from Milwaukee – and was also wanted in connection with a domestic battery.

Police pursued the vehicle for 11.5 miles. Speeds reached 120 miles per hour. The pursuing officer terminated the pursuit at that point for safety reasons.

A short time later, a deputy with the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office located the vehicle headed south on State Highway 57 from County Highway H – and once again, a police chase was initiated.

A Grafton police officer successfully deployed stop sticks which deflated three of the tires on the vehicle.

The pursuit continued at a low speed until the alleged suspect stopped at the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and 9th Avenue. The driver was taken into custody.

Charges are being referred to the Ozaukee County District Attorney's Office for vehicle operator flee or elude law enforcement officer. The suspect was also issued multiple traffic citations.