Grafton Pizza Hut armed robbery; police seek person of interest

Pizza Hut employees were robbed at gunpoint in Grafton on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

The Grafton Police Department received a report of an armed robbery in progress at the Pizza Hut on Wisconsin Ave at approximately 10:50 p.m. Wednesday night.

According to employees, an unknown male entered the store carrying a handgun and demanded money.

The store manager told police the man successfully stole an unknown amount of money from the registers and instructed employees to turn away from him before fleeing the store on foot in an unknown direction.

Police said none of the employees were injured during the incident.

The person of interest is described as a Black male in his early twenties, approximately 5 feet 10 inches to 6 inches tall and weighing between 150 and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, a black and white Gator-style face covering, and black pants. Police said he has shoulder-length dreads and was also wearing either black or light blue latex gloves.

The suspect fled the scene before the police arrived at the location.

Authorities encourage anyone with information to contact them at 262-375-5320 or the Ozaukee Dispatch Center at 262-284-7172. Anonymous tips can be provided using Tip411.

The investigation is still ongoing.