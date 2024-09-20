Ozaukee County deputy 'use of force incident,' suspect in custody

article

The Brief Ozaukee County deputies took a man into custody after a "use of force incident" on Friday. Authorities said the man was experiencing a "mental health crisis" and was known to have access to guns. The suspect will be taken to a mental health unit for treatment, and criminal charges are pending.



Ozaukee County deputies took a man into custody on Friday after a "mental health crisis" escalated into a "use of force incident," the sheriff's office said.

It started around 11:40 a.m. with a call that the suspect had threatened to kill his family and shoot up a Grafton dental office. Deputies responded to the caller's home, the dental office and the suspect's home in an effort to find the man.

The sheriff's office said the suspect was having a "mental health crisis" and had recently made multiple threats, including mentions of "suicide by cop." The suspect was known to have access to multiple firearms and was said to be in a hostile state of mind.

Deputies eventually found the suspect trying to leave a residence in his vehicle. He got out of the vehicle when deputies confronted him, the sheriff's office said, and was "confrontational" – failing to comply with orders.

As the encounter escalated, a deputy used a taser on the suspect, which was ineffective. A "less-lethal impact weapon" was then used to subdue the suspect and take him into custody.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for medical clearance and will be transported to a mental health unit to address his mental health needs, the sheriff's office said.

Criminal charges of terror threats are pending, and additional charges may come as the investigation continues.

The sheriff's office said there is no further threat to the community.