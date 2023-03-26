Grafton man threatens Spectrum employee; leads to police standoff

article

A man is in custody after threatening a Spectrum employee with a handgun near Cheyenne and Delaware in Grafton on Saturday night, March 25.

The Grafton police received a call from a Spectrum employee around 7:30 p.m. The spectrum employee said he was working in an apartment when a tenant got upset with him and grabbed a handgun and pointed it at his chest, yelling for him to leave. The spectrum employee turned to leave, and the man pressed the gun into the worker's back and shoved him out the door.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

When police arrived at the apartment, the resident refused to come to the door and speak with officers. He said that he was armed and was not coming out. Police tried several times to get the man out of the apartment but were unsuccessful. Ozaukee Special Response Team was notified, and nearby tenants were evacuated.

Negotiators spoke with the barricaded man for half an hour and convinced him to come out peacefully. The man was taken into custody without force around 10 p.m. Officers recovered a handgun inside the apartment.