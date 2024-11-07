Grafton gift card scam; suspect arrested in connection

article

The Grafton Police Department said the arrest happened on Thursday, Nov. 7. The suspect was attempting to put various tampered gift cards back on the gift card rack at the Walgreens in Grafton.

Two duffle bags of tampered gift cards were recovered.

Police are encouraging anyone who bought a gift card at Walgreens to check the balance on the card.

They believe all tampered gift cards have been accounted for, but if anyone believes they are a victim of gift card fraud from a gift card bought at the Grafton Walgreens to contact the GPD at 262-375-5320.