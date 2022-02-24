Expand / Collapse search

Grafton crash, 1 seriously injured: officials

Town of Grafton crash (Courtesy: Village of Grafton Fire Department)

GRAFTON, Wis. - One person was seriously injured in a town of Grafton crash on Wednesday night, Feb. 23.

According to the village of Grafton Fire Department, the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Green Bay Road. Firefighters found the car heavily damaged off the roadway.

Two citizens were assisting the injured person – who was the lone occupant of the car – upon firefighters' arrival. The person was taken to the hospital.

