Grafton crash, 1 seriously injured: officials

One person was seriously injured in a town of Grafton crash on Wednesday night, Feb. 23.

According to the village of Grafton Fire Department, the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Green Bay Road. Firefighters found the car heavily damaged off the roadway.

Two citizens were assisting the injured person – who was the lone occupant of the car – upon firefighters' arrival. The person was taken to the hospital.

