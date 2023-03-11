Grafton Costco parking lot argument, man arrested for disorderly conduct

article

Grafton police said a man who is a concealed carry holder was arrested after an argument in the Costco parking lot Saturday morning, March 11.

According to police, the victim said the man backed into his shopping cart while he was parking, and they argued. During the argument, the victim said the driver reached into his center console and displayed a handgun. The victim then walked away and called police.

Police arrested the man inside Costco. He was taken to jail and booked on charges of disorderly conduct while armed.

Grafton police stressed that the man never brandished the gun inside the store. They said this happened outside in the parking lot.