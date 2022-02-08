ATM stolen from Grafton bank, police seek suspects

Grafton police are looking for suspects after an ATM, stolen from Cornerstone Community Bank, was found with an abandoned stolen pickup truck.

The stolen ATM and pickup truck were found after police responded to a burglar alarm on Wednesday morning, Feb. 2 at 4:20 a.m. at the bank near Wisconsin Avenue and Chateau Drive.

Video surveillance showed two suspects arrive in the pickup truck and try to break into the ATM – unsuccessfully. The suspects then attached the ATM to the truck with chains and drove through the parking lot to dislodge the ATM from its base.

A resident called to report a truck with no lights a towing a "trailer without wheels" near Green Bay and Lakefield roads – roughly a mile away from the bank. Police later found the suspects' truck and ATM in the front yard of a Cedarburg home further down Green Bay Road near Hamilton Road.

Investigation found the suspects were unable to get into the ATM and no money was taken. The pickup truck had been reported stolen in Milwaukee.

Suspects seen stealing a bank ATM (Courtesy: Grafton Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 262-375-5320 (ext. 819) or submit an anonymous tip by texting keyword "OZSO" and the tip to 847411.

Other agencies, including the Glendale Police Department's K-9 unit and the Ozaukee County Drone Team, were called to the scene.

