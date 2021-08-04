Governor Evers celebrates Kathy's House grand opening

Governor Tony Evers was in Wauwatosa Wednesday, Aug. 4 to celebrate the grand opening of a nonprofit hospital guest house.

"Kathy’s House will serve as a national, I said national, model for care right here in southeast Wisconsin," said Governor Evers.

Kathy's House is designed to be a home away from home for patients or loved ones staying in Milwaukee for medical care.

Located near the Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin's Wauwatosa campus, it provides affordable lodging and caring support.

"Patients and their families are able to focus on what really matters most, and that is the health and well-being of their loved ones," said Evers.

Governor Evers toured the new facility that can hold double the capacity of the previous location, with 36 rooms and more amenities. This, to meet the growing need for its services.

"By doubling our capacity, we know that we will be able to now serve up to 3,000 guests a year," said Patty Metropulos.

Kathy's House officials said half the guests who stay there are patients receiving outpatient care, and that keeping a patient's support network close during treatment is crucial to recovery.

"Our larger facility represents a significant stride in increasing access to life-saving care for families in Wisconsin and beyond," said Metropulos.