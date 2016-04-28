Gov. Walker starts looking for Prosser replacement on high court

MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker has started searching for someone to finish out most of Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice David Prosser's term.





Prosser announced Wednesday, April 27th he plans to retire July 31st after nearly 18 years on the court. Walker has the power to appoint his successor.



The governor announced Thursday, April 28th he has opened the search for applicants. He invited anyone interested to fill out an application on his website as well as submit a cover letter, resume and writing samples. He set a May 19th deadline.



"We'll be using our normal process of having a selection committee review those applicants and then go through three layers before making another choice to fill that vacancy. But we should have that done in time to make sure they're in place for the next session," Walker said.



Prosser's 10-year term expires in 2021, but Walker's appointee will have to stand for election in 2020. Appointed justices must stand for election as soon as possible but only one justice can be on the ballot each year and 2020 is the first year without one.



