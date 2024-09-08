Gov. Tim Walz Wisconsin visit Friday, part of tour following debate

article

According to a press release, Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz will visit battleground states in the days following the first presidential debate, which is set for Tuesday, Sept. 10.

The location and time for Gov. Walz's Wisconsin visit has not yet been announced.

Gov. Walz was last in Wisconsin on Sept. 2 when he spoke at Milwaukee's Laborfest.