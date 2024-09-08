Expand / Collapse search

Gov. Tim Walz Wisconsin visit Friday, part of tour following debate

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  September 8, 2024 10:27am CDT
Tim Walz
Democratic vice presidential nominee and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz

MILWAUKEE - Governor Tim Walz is scheduled to visit Wisconsin on Friday, Sept. 13.

According to a press release, Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz will visit battleground states in the days following the first presidential debate, which is set for Tuesday, Sept. 10.

The location and time for Gov. Walz's Wisconsin visit has not yet been announced.

Gov. Walz was last in Wisconsin on Sept. 2 when he spoke at Milwaukee's Laborfest.