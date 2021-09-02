Gov. Evers welcomes MPS students headed back to school

Gov. Tony Evers, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Mayor Tom Barrett are at Rogers Street Academy to welcome back Milwaukee Public School students. Some students haven't been in the classroom for 18 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All staff, students, and visitors of MPS will be required to wear a face mask on buses and inside school buildings except when eating or drinking. Face coverings are not required outdoors.

In all schools and district buildings, distancing of 3 feet between individuals will be promoted to the greatest extent possible.

All individuals age 12 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, which is widely available. MPS encourages students and families to get vaccinated.

Milwaukee Public Schools has taken active measures to ensure appropriate air quality in schools. Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) units will continue to maximize the flow of outside air. The systems will continue to run two hours before and two hours after buildings are occupied. Electronic HEPA filtration units have been placed throughout schools and district buildings.

MPS may consider flexible scheduling if 3 percent or more of a total school population tests positive for COVID-19 within a 14-day period.

