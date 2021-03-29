Expand / Collapse search

Evers vetoes legislative oversight of American Rescue Plan funds

Gov. Tony Evers unveiled on Monday, March 29 his plan for investing the $3.2 billion in federal funding Wisconsin received from President Biden's American Rescue Plan.

MILWAUKEE - Gov. Tony Evers killed a bill Monday that would have given Republican legislators oversight of Wisconsin's share of billions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funds, instead announcing his own plan for distributing the money.

Evers, a Democrat, took the unusual step of vetoing the bill during a news conference at a Milwaukee cafe, holding up the veto for television cameras. The move reflects the growing animosity between the governor and Republican legislative leaders as the pandemic drags on.

Gov. Tony Evers

The bill would have forced Evers to submit a plan for spending the money to the Legislature's budget committee and allowed committee members to block initiatives. Republicans control the committee.

Evers said Wisconsin is slated to receive $3.2 billion in federal aid as part of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion relief package. Allowing legislative oversight would result in unacceptable delays in getting money to recipients, Evers said.

Gov. Tony Evers

"One objection . . . could set it back for weeks," he said during the news conference.

He announced a plan to spent $2.5 billion of the money that calls for $50 million in aid for the tourism industry; $600 million for businesses; $200 million for infrastructure upgrades, including expanding broadband access; and $500 million for state pandemic response efforts.

Gov. Evers unveils plan to invest American Rescue Plan funds in small businesses, families, and communities

Gov. Evers unveils his plan to invest American Rescue Plan funds in small businesses, families, and communities in Wisconsin.

