Gov. Evers’ message on COVID-19: ‘People have to wear a freaking mask’

As coronavirus cases surge, Gov. Tony Evers is asking families to stay home this Halloween weekend.

Keith Bonde is a COVID-19 patient inside the alternate care facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

"It’s like a rehab center. It’s all set up that I can get up and walk. They watch me, they monitor me," Bonde said.

The 56-year-old man said he spent 16 days in a Two Rivers hospital before being transferred to the facility for treatment.

"They said I had it pretty bad because I’m a Type 2 diabetic," Bonde said.

As Bonde recovers, confirmed coronavirus cases in the state are hitting record numbers.

In a news conference on Friday, Oct. 30, state health officials reported 5,096 new coronavirus cases and 24 new deaths.

"We currently have over 1,400 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state. Our ICU beds continue to fill," said Andrea Palm, Secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

"We have not rounded any corner," said Gov. Tony Evers. "If we want to do this right and stop it in its tracks, people have to wear a freaking mask -- simple as that."

The governor is also urging people to celebrate Halloween safely at home.

"Go trick-or-treating virtually. Host a costume party or scary movie night on zoom," Evers said.

State health officials say there is time to turn the trend around. From inside the alternate care facility, Bonde has this advice.

"If you even have the slightest inkling you might have it, go get tested. Why let it linger on?" Bonde said.

There are seven patients at the alternate care facility.