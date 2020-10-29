Gov. Evers announces 71 new free COVID-19 test sites

Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) Secretary-designee Andrea Palm announced Thursday, Oct. 29 71 new free community COVID-19 testing sites that will now be available in 56 counties and 7 tribal nations with the capacity to test approximately 48,000 people each week through Dec. 10.

According to a news release from the governor's office, the new sites are intended to ensure consistent access to testing in all regions of the state.

Each of the sites uses COVID Connect, the state’s online testing registration and result system, and each has the capacity to collect 300-400 tests a day.

Those tested are asked to quarantine while waiting for results, self-isolating and notifying contacts in the case of a positive result and monitoring symptoms in the case of a negative result.

The community testing sites will be staffed by the Wisconsin National Guard citizen-soldiers with one local site manager per site.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the governor's statement said the Wisconsin National Guard has collected more than 700,000 tests.

The community testing sites collected more than 45,000 tests and had a record-setting day Oct. 27 with the collection of more than 11,000 tests.

A list of testing sites across the state is available HERE.