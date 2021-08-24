Gov. Evers announces $250M for new grant programs

article

Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday, Aug. 24 two new grant programs to help communities across Wisconsin rebound and recover from the coronavirus pandemic by providing $250 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to help communities build long-term, sustainable economic success.

Today’s announcement includes a $200 million Neighborhood Investment Fund grant program, as well as a $50 million Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Investment grant program for transformational capital projects that will help neighborhoods recover from the pandemic and that address the equity gap in our state—like housing projects, transit and childcare solutions, and increasing access to healthcare in underserved communities.

"Wisconsin continues to rebound and recover from the coronavirus pandemic, but at the end of the day, we don’t want to just recover," said Gov. Evers. "If we want to see Wisconsin’s families, communities, and economy succeed for years to come, then we need to make the investments today to build long-term, sustainable economic wellbeing for tomorrow. And what better place to make those investments than in our people and our neighborhoods so every Wisconsinite has access to the infrastructure and resources to thrive."

Those who are interested in receiving more information about the grants, including the application, should sign up to receive alerts here.