Expand / Collapse search

Gov. Evers announces $250M for new grant programs

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 44 mins ago
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

RACINE, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday, Aug. 24 two new grant programs to help communities across Wisconsin rebound and recover from the coronavirus pandemic by providing $250 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to help communities build long-term, sustainable economic success.

Today’s announcement includes a $200 million Neighborhood Investment Fund grant program, as well as a $50 million Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Investment grant program for transformational capital projects that will help neighborhoods recover from the pandemic and that address the equity gap in our state—like housing projects, transit and childcare solutions, and increasing access to healthcare in underserved communities.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Wisconsin continues to rebound and recover from the coronavirus pandemic, but at the end of the day, we don’t want to just recover," said Gov. Evers. "If we want to see Wisconsin’s families, communities, and economy succeed for years to come, then we need to make the investments today to build long-term, sustainable economic wellbeing for tomorrow. And what better place to make those investments than in our people and our neighborhoods so every Wisconsinite has access to the infrastructure and resources to thrive."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Those who are interested in receiving more information about the grants, including the application, should sign up to receive alerts here.

4 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 4 dead, 1 wounded
slideshow

4 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 4 dead, 1 wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating four separate shooting incidents that happened Monday night, Aug. 23.

Summerfest to provide bus shuttles for 2021 festival, $12 round-trip fare
slideshow

Summerfest to provide bus shuttles for 2021 festival, $12 round-trip fare

The Summerfest Shuttle will offer a streamlined and convenient option for fest-goers to get to Summerfest.

Racine North Beach drowning tragic, preventable, experts say

Tragic but preventable is how a water safety expert described the death of a man who drowned after saving two children from Lake Michigan.