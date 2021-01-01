Gordon Ramsay takes culinary road trip through Western US in one-night special on FOX

It’s the road trip of a lifetime for a foodie! Travel across the Western United States by RV with award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay in a new special premiering Jan. 5 on FOX.

The new two-hour special, "Gordon Ramsey’s American Road Trip," follows the famous culinary expert as he gets out of the kitchen and hits the road with his best friends, chef Gino D’Acampo and maître d'hôtel Fred Sirieix.

Ramsay and his friends taste their way through the nation on a wild culinary adventure.

The one-night show will feature the sights, adventures and hidden culinary spots of Arizona, California, Nevada and more.

In addition, there will be challenges, such as cattle roundup, spearfishing and buggy racing.

According to FOX, the antics showcase a "hilarious bromance and a side of Gordon that audiences have never seen before."

Check out the special premiere of "Gordon Ramsey’s American Road Trip" on Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on FOX.