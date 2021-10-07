GOP-ordered election probe: Will Milwaukee's mayor testify?

Will Milwaukee's mayor testify in front of the Republican-ordered election investigation? Milwaukee's city attorney said the city intends to comply with reasonable requests but needs more clarity on what the subpoenas seek.

In eight days, the first subpoena orders Milwaukee's election director to testify and bring with her all documents related to the election. The city attorney said if there are things the city cannot legally disclose, they will work with the special counsel. He said the city will take any action to protect voters' confidentiality and voting machine integrity. The city attorney also said he wants to partner with other city attorneys – five of the state's most populous that were subpoenaed (Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Kenosha, Racine). One of those subpoenaed cities already retained a law firm offering to work for free.

Law Forward says one of its goals is to "promote a Progressive vision." They sent a letter to all Wisconsin clerks in the state and the Wisconsin Elections Commission. It lays out "objections that can be raised in the event the Wisconsin Legislature nonetheless persists in its efforts to initiate third-party post-election reviews."

Green Bay's Common Council debated 75 minutes behind closed doors.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"A vote was taken in closed session to retain Law Forward in partnership with States United and Stafford Rosenbaum – and we will now confirm the vote in open session," said Barbara Dorff, Green Bay Alderwoman.

Milwaukee Attorney Tearman Spencer did not say which groups, but that he is considering help.

"I have indeed been looking to outside sources. You know we have a very competent staff inside, but it’s always good to have an extra set of eyes, with extensive experience in that area," Spencer said.

Law Forward's letter encourages clerks to talk with legal counsel before responding to any requests. It says, "Legislative requests that are excessively broad, burdensome, or vague may be subject to challenge."

It is a point Milwaukee's attorney brings up.

Tearman Spencer

"I want you to know the scope of the subpoena is very broad in nature and have been very broad and the city attorney’s office has reached out to the special counsel for clarification and hope to clarify certain of these requests," Spencer said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

It is also why Spencer said the city intends to comply with reasonable requests – and city workers are already working to compile documents.

Jason Calvi: Is the mayor going to testify on October 22. Yes or no?

Tearman Spencer: That's not a yes or no question. Like I alluded to and I stated to her, sir. When we make a decision on how we will proceed with this, then it will be known to the public.

Milwaukee City Hall

Another question Spencer would not answer – whether his office can handle the caseload with a number of people resigning from his office.

Milwaukee's election director tells FOX6 News she has nothing to hide. But she needs clarity on exactly what the subpoena demands.