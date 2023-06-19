Goose droppings on Mukwonago beach; solution has some up in arms

Goose droppings are posing a serious problem at a Village of Mukwonago beach.

The village only controls a small portion of Phantom Lake. But leaders say because village contact information is published online, they have been targeted by groups who want to save the geez from slaughter.

Joy Campion wishes she could fully enjoy a picnic with her granddaughter.

"It's a nice little park," Campion said. " There’s a big smell. That caught me right away when I walked up."

Canada goose droppings are all over the beach.

"The little kids who swim here, and other people – they don’t want to be tiptoeing through it," said Village Administrator Fred Schnook.

Schnook said it got even messier. Groups like the "National Goose Protection Coalition" got word of a plan to euthanize geese along the village's beach.

"Our village trustees have told me they’ve gotten no less than 8,000 to 12,000 emails," Schnook said.

Schnook said most of those emails are coming from out of state. But Trustee Dale Porter's email response showing hunters with dozens of dead geez has animal rights activists calling foul.

"It’s even – I want to say, childish," said Mary Telfer, president of Alliance for Animals which is based in Madison.

Telfer is asking the village to investigate several emails she calls "vulgar" and offensive." Telfer said Trustee Scott Reeves also replied, "I look forward to the day when every dirty goose is gone from our village."

"Why protect them? Because they are living beings, and we share the earth with them, obviously," Telfer said.

Schnook said the trustees have not violated village policy – and there is no investigation planned. Meanwhile, he said all the emails and phone calls have become another type of nuisance.

"Constituent complaints here in Mukwonago are having a difficult time getting through because they are wrapped up in all these emails," Schnook said.

The roundup is set to take place during the coming molting season – when the geese cannot fly.

Trustee Reeves declined an interview – and Porter never responded to FOX6 News email.