Goodwill donation drive at American Family Field, receive Brewers tickets

article

Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin and Metropolitan Chicago and its partners, the Milwaukee Brewers and Aurora Health Care, will host a donation drive at American Family Field on Saturday, April 20. The drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Community members who donate at the drive will receive a free pair of Brewers tickets, one pair per car, while supplies last.

Donations are sold at Goodwill Store & Donation Centers, outlets and online to be purchased secondhand, keeping items out of the landfill and decreasing the demand for new goods through the reuse, repair, upcycle, and repurpose of items.

According to a news release, donation purchases support Goodwill programs that help people build job skills, find employment and connect to community resources and services. In 2023, Goodwill supported more than 50,000 people across Wisconsin and Illinois through employment, programs and services.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Community members can donate new or gently used home goods and clothing, including, but not limited to, home décor, kitchenware, accessories, and personal care.

When selecting items to donate consider these simple tips:

Donate items that you would give to a family member or friend.

Avoid donating ripped, torn or stained clothing.

Avoid donating broken, malfunctioning, hazardous or perishable items.

Furniture and large exercise equipment are not accepted.

For a complete list of items Goodwill accepts, see the organization’s donation guidelines.