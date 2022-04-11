Expand / Collapse search

Golf Wisconsin license plates benefit PGA Junior Foundation

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin golf license plates support the Wisconsin Professional Golfers Association Junior Foundation and the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.

The license plates were unveiled on Monday, April 11 by DOT officials. 

The new full-color plate design sports the WPGA logo. The old plates will be discontinued. 

The fees for the Golf Wisconsin special license plate include:

  • $25 contribution to the WPGA Junior Foundation and the Wisconsin Department of Tourism. The donation may be tax deductible.
  • One-time $15 issuance fee.
  • Plates may be personalized for an additional $15 fee each year.
  • The regular vehicle registration fee (which may include wheel tax, if applicable).

Golf Wisconsin license plates must be ordered online or by mail. Plates are mailed to the customer.

