Christmas during COVID-19 means 10 weekend Masses in Brookfield

Many of us have made reservations for a restaurant or event, but how about church? It seems places of worship are starting to try and manage the large crowds as we approach the holidays.

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit, church has looked different at St. Dominic Catholic Parish in Brookfield.

“We have hand sanitizing stations at all of our entrances," said Father Aaron Laskiewicz, associate pastor. "Our hospitality team has a spray bottle for Communion. People here wear masks. The hospitality team makes sure that between families, six feet is maintained."

With every other pew roped off, capacity has been reduced.

Father Aaron Laskiewicz

“This church can hold about 900, 950 pre-COVID, and right now, we are maxing out at about 250,” Father Aaron said.

Advertisement

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day usually boast the highest turnout. Between the buildings, nearly 1,600 parishioners attended services in 2019, so accommodations are being made at St. Dominic church, like many others.

“While some parishes have done reservations and things like that, we will have 10 Masses over Christmas weekend," said Father Aaron.

While an online video shows the protocol for those attending in person, Mass will be live-streamed for folks at home.

“A lot of the holiday traditions won't be the same, which is very difficult,” said Father Aaron.

Despite the circumstances and changes, Father Aaron says one thing will remain consistent.

“God isn’t gone,” he said. “This is the time, more than ever, we rely on our faith because faith is the cure for fear.”

Now is the time to check with your place of worship about holiday arrangements so you can plan accordingly.