'God bless America:' Ryder Cup fans dress to impress

The Ryder Cup brings a whole different type of fan to Whistling Straits. Thousands coming to Wisconsin from all over the world.

What makes the Ryder Cup different is you are representing your country.

And fans do not hold back on making sure it is known which side they're on.

For a bucket list trip to the Ryder Cup, William Palmer went shopping.

"You know, it’s just a little bit of patchwork, a little bit of Amazon, a little bit of local stores, we got to be here to strut for the US right?" he said.

William Palmer

Palmer traveled from Florida and he made sure to have plenty of red white and blue in his carry-on.

"You know, that’s what we do, we dress up like crazy idiots and come out and support our team," said Palmer.

William Palmer

The Europeans making their presence known too.

"I’m originally from Ireland. I’m actually from the town of Clara where Shane Lowry is from. Go Shane!" said Deirdre Rabbit-Donovan of Ireland.

Deirdre Rabbit-Donovan

The outfits are a way to connect — even in the middle of an interview.

"We’re all looking at each other "Go Europe!"—exactly. See?" said Lesley Anne of Scotland.

Lesley Anne

The rivalry is all in good fun as both sides are just happy to be here.

Enjoying a beautiful Wisconsin day and making memories to take home.

"You know, you got to live your life, right? You got to make the best of every day that there is, and you have an opportunity to be out here representing your country, showing your patriotism. God Bless America, right?" said Margie Szwaya of Chicago.

The people we talked to today rooting for Team Europe actually now live in the United States.

With international travel still limited, Team USA is definitely the majority.

