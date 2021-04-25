Go back in time with Dino Safari at State Fair Park

You can go back in time with the Dino Safari at Wisconsin State Fair Park. Here’s what you can expect when you go on your own Jurassic adventure.

You can be transported back over 230 million years from the comfort of your own vehicle.

"We have over 40 life-size animatronic dinosaurs that have been brought to life through realistic movement and sound by one of the world's top paleontologists, Dr. Gregory Erickson," Seth Dennis said. He's the Imagine Exhibition assistant general manager.

The interactive drive-thru experience allows you and your family to learn about dinosaurs that have been discovered across the world right at the Wisconsin State Fair Park.

"There's a really informative, fun, story-driven audio tour as they come through that’s going to guide them through the landmasses of Pangea," he said.

It’s a roaring opportunity for education and some fun.

"We hope as they come through the park that they're not only learning something that they might not have known before but that they just have a wonderful time," Dennis said.

The Dino Safari will be in town until May 2.