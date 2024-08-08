Glorioso's Italian Market sold to Illinois-based company

article

Glorioso’s Italian Market, a longtime staple of Milwaukee's Brady Street community, will transition to new ownership, the company announced on Thursday.

Glorioso’s Fratelli, LLC – a multi-store Italian family grocer based in Illinois – will officially acquire the business in October. The current owner said "nothing will be changing" under the new ownership.

Brothers Joe, Eddie and Teddy opened the store on Valentine’s Day 1946. After more than 70 years serving the community, owners Teddy and Rosemary Glorioso decided to transition the business to its next chapter.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"It is important to us to keep the feel and rich history of Glorioso’s and pass it to the next generation," Teddy Glorioso said in a statement. "This will ensure that our legacy continues to thrive, and customers will continue to enjoy the same high level of service, quality, and variety of Italian products they have come to expect for many years to come.

The owner said Glorioso's Fratelli, LLC has a 47-year history of running specialty stores and has a reputation as a "well-run family business."

Glorioso’s Italian Market

"We are excited for the brand to begin a new chapter that gives the flexibility to expand Glorioso’s Italian Market outside of Milwaukee," Michael Glorioso, the store's general manager, said in a statement.

As for Glorioso's Appetito & Sage Harvest culinary center and event space – which Glorioso’s opened across the street from its current location in 2019 – the company said it will be turned over to Chef Michael Solovey, founder of Sage Harvest Cooking School.

Solovey has acted as chef manager/cooking school director for Appetito & Sage Harvest since 2022. He will assume full ownership of the business and lease the building from the Glorioso family, the company said.