Global tech outage: West Allis family stuck in Mexico

Just days after a global cyber outage, impacts on airlines are still being seen across the world.

A West Allis family is stuck in Mexico following the tech outage. A relaxing vacation has taken a turn for Maya Gonzales and her family.

"We were just looking to come down here for our annual family vacation," Gonzales said. "It just turned out to be a nightmare."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The West Allis family of five traveled to Mexico last Sunday. They were supposed to leave Tulum on Friday, the same day an IT outage grounded planes and caused tech issues at hospitals and banks worldwide.

"Once we arrived at the airport, the kiosks weren’t working. The lines were very long," Gonzales said. "They kept saying ‘we don’t have answers, we don’t have answers.’"

They thought about buying new tickets, but the prices were astronomical.

Related article

"The only flights they had available are $3,200 per person," she said.

Gonzales said United Airlines got her family on a flight set for Tuesday, July 23.

"I had my aunt’s funeral that I missed and also doctor’s appointments I had to cancel," she said.

In a statement to FOX6 News, United Airlines said:

"Most of our technology systems have been restored and our reliability is improving, although we will continue to see cancelations and delays this weekend [...] Our customer service teams in call centers and airports are working significant overtime to deliver the help our customers need, including hotel and food vouchers when needed."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"They’re giving us a $30 credit per person a day. But that’s for breakfast, lunch and dinner," Gonzales said.

Gonzales is looking forward to returning home.

"Some people are saying you’re stuck in paradise, you’re stuck in paradise," she said. "That’s not the case."

A vacation this family won’t soon forget.