Glendale woman reported missing; left residence Friday, Dec. 29

article

The Glendale Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 32-year-old Klaudia A. Hoar, who walked away from her residence in the evening hours of Friday, Dec. 29.

She left behind her phone and purse. She was last seen wearing gray pants and a gray sweatshirt.

If located, please contact the Glendale Police Department at 414-228-1753.