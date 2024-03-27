Glendale teen's mental health podcast looks to help others

Taking away the stigma, a Glendale teen is on a mission to help others struggling with their mental health.

Sometimes, the most difficult conversations are made easier when you're comfortable.

Every other week, Breiny Lipskier acts more like a caring friend than a podcast host.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

When the 18-year-old gets behind the microphone, she's determined to break stigmas about mental health. She's created the podcast "Wish You Knew," tackling some tough topics.

Breiny Lipskier

"It’s something that’s dear to me and I don’t want anybody to go through this alone," said Lipskier.

She talks exclusively with other teens about their own struggles.

Wednesday, March 27, Lily Beecham opened up about the treatment she got for an eating disorder.

"It’s important people take away from my story not that I struggled, so much as I made it through," Beecham said.

Breiny Lipskier and Lily Beecham

The idea for the podcast was born out of an event co-hosted by the Friendship Circle of Wisconsin. The office space there is now the podcast’s headquarters.

Levi Stein is the executive director.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"Friendship Circle is all about helping people who are in isolation and helping them have a friend," Stein said.

The podcast is meant to be that friend; someone who listens and shares, even when it's tough.

"Don’t be ashamed, come ask for help, be there for somebody else," Lipskier said.

The podcast episodes are reviewed by a committee made up of mental health experts to make sure they're helpful and inspire.

The "Wish You Knew" podcast can be downloaded at most places where you can get your podcasts.