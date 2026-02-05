Glendale shooting, man charged with intentional homicide

article

The Brief A Milwaukee man is now charged in a 2025 Glendale homicide. The victim, Kamonti McFarlane, was shot near Shasta and Custer. The man was arrested after a pursuit and crash in Indiana.



A Milwaukee man is now charged with first-degree intentional homicide, accused of killing Kamonti McFarlane last September.

In court:

Demonta Hambright, 42, was arrested after a high-speed chase and crash in Clark County, Indiana. It's unclear at this time when he will make his initial Milwaukee County court appearance.

The backstory:

Glendale police were called for shots fired in the area of Shasta and Custer late on the night of Sept. 29, 2025. Officers arrived and found McFarlane critically injured in the front yard of a home. She died at a hospital.

Kamonti McFarlane

According to a criminal complaint, a witness told police that he heard arguing and screaming. He looked through his window and saw a man standing over a woman, who was on the ground. The man then fired one shot at the woman.

Detectives reviewed surveillance footage that showed McFarlane getting out of her car and a suspect chasing her into the yard. Court filings said the suspect pulled McFarlane to the ground and slapped her before appearing to "execute" her with a single bullet.

What they're saying:

The complaint said one of McFarlane's family members was "100%" certain and had "no doubt" the suspect in the video was Hambright, who was McFarlane's ex-boyfriend.

Other family members and a friend of McFarlane's told police, according to court filings, that Hambright had previously threatened to kill McFarlane. The friend said, the day before the shooting, McFarlane called to say Hambright choked her and said he was going to kill her. One family member said Hambright choked McFarlane "into unconsciousness" a few days before she was killed.

Shasta and Custer, Glendale

Hambright's arrest

Dig deeper:

The Clark County Sheriff's Office in Indiana notified the Glendale Police Department that they'd located Hambright's vehicle on Sept. 30, 2025 – the day after McFarlane was shot.

Deputies tried to stop the vehicle, but instead were led on a high-speed chase that ended with a crash. Hambright tried to run from the wreck but was taken into custody.

The complaint said detectives interviewed one of Hambright's family members on Nov. 25, 2025. That family member said Hambright confessed that he killed McFarlane.