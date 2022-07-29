Glendale police squad struck head-on, 2 taken to hospital

A Glendale police was struck by another vehicle early Friday morning, July 29. The squad car was hit head-on by a driver that crossed the median Sunny Point Road and Silver Spring Drive. It happened around 1:30 a.m.

Glendale Police Dispatch informed officers of a reckless driver last seen traveling eastbound on Silver Spring Drive at North 35th Street. Milwaukee police alerted Glendale police of this and to be on the lookout. Seconds later, a Glendale officer reported he was involved in a head-on crash.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The officer involved and the driver of the striking vehicle were taken to an area hospital. The officer was evaluated for minor injuries and later released. The extent of injuries for the other driver is unknown at this time, but he is in stable condition.

Silver Spring Dr. was shut down for approximately three hours for investigative purposes, but is now open fully.

This is an ongoing, active investigation.