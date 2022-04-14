Glendale police pursuit, crash involving stolen vehicle, 3 in custody

Three people were taken into custody Thursday morning, April 14 following a police pursuit and crash involving a stolen vehicle. The pursuit began following reports a business being burglarized in Glendale.

According to police, around 3:20 a.m. the Glendale Police Department received a call of a business being burglarized. The suspects fled in a van prior to officers’ arrival.

The suspect vehicle was located a short time later by a Whitefish Bay police officer. That officer attempted a traffic stop and the suspect vehicle failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated.

A Glendale officer took over the pursuit and a P.I.T. (Pursuit Intervention Technique) was conducted in the area of N. Port Washington Road and W. Olive Street. The suspect vehicle lost control and rolled onto its side.

One suspect fled on foot and was apprehended after a short foot chase. Two other suspects were taken into custody without incident at the vehicle. The suspect’s van was stolen earlier in the night in Milwaukee. The suspects are 28 years old, 29 years old, and 37 years old.

All three suspects were transported to a local hospital for injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.