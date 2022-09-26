Glendale police pursuit, crash; 1 in custody
article
GLENDALE, Wis. - One juvenile was taken into custody Sunday night, Sept. 25 following a police pursuit and crash in Glendale.
The pursuit began around 8:40 p.m. on Silver Spring Driver after police spotted a stolen vehicle. The pursuit was terminated on I-43.
The fleeing vehicle crashed near 8th and Atkinson. One male juvenile was taken into custody.
No injuries were reported.