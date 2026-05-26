Glendale police chase; 2 Milwaukee residents arrested after crash

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The Brief Glendale police said officers tried to stop a vehicle about 7:04 p.m. Tuesday before the driver fled. The pursuit traveled through Glendale, onto I-43 and into Milwaukee before a crash near 8th Street. Police said two 26-year-old Milwaukee residents were arrested, and no injuries were reported.



Two Milwaukee residents were arrested Tuesday night, May 26, after a Glendale police pursuit crossed into Milwaukee and ended with a crash near 8th Street.

What we know:

The Glendale Police Department said officers tried to stop a vehicle about 7:04 p.m. in the city. The driver did not stop, and a pursuit was initiated.

Police said stop sticks were deployed within one minute of the pursuit beginning. The pursuit traveled through Glendale, onto I-43 and into Milwaukee before the vehicle crashed near 8th and Meinecke.

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The driver got out of the vehicle and ran onto I-43, where he got into the back of another vehicle, police said. The passenger stayed in the original vehicle and was taken into custody.

Police said a short pursuit was then initiated southbound on I-43 involving the vehicle the original driver had entered. After an attempted PIT maneuver, the suspect again ran from the vehicle.

Dig deeper:

He was taken into custody a short time later by Glendale and Milwaukee police.

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Both the driver and passenger are 26-year-old Milwaukee residents, according to police.

Police said no injuries were reported. A minor crash involving an uninvolved vehicle was also reported.