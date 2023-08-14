Glendale Kohl's theft, police chase; man, 2 women accused

article

A man and two women from Milwaukee are accused of stealing from a Kohl's department store and leading police on a chase that reached speeds of nearly 90 miles per hour. The accused are 27-year-old Robert Hill, 29-year-old Lilcherry Gallion, and 18-year-old Velicity McBride. They face the following criminal counts:

Felony retail theft-intentionally take >$500-$5,000 (Gallion, Hill, McBride)

Vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage to property (Hill)

Hit-and-run injury (Hill)

First-degree recklessly endangering safety (Hill)

Resisting an officer (Hill)

According to the criminal complaint, on the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 8, Glendale police were dispatched to the Kohl's at Bayshore for a suspicious activity complaint. Officers were informed by a Kohl's Loss Prevention associate that "two female suspects were filling up carts indiscriminately with merchandise, without looking at sizes nor prices," the complaint says. Also, the two women arrived together in an SUV which had a driver who was waiting, parked in a nearby lot. Officers ran a DOT check on the SUV -- and it showed it was listed to defendant Gallion.

The complaint says officers spotted Gallion exit the Kohl's with her arms full of merchandise -- and she "did not pay for the merchandise and Kohl's did not consent to Gallion's theft. The total value of the estimated merchandise was over $1,300." When Gallion exited the store, the second woman "was still in the store, walking around making phone calls," the complaint says. Officers made contact with this woman, defendant McBride, who "had a handcart with a large quantity of clothing in it (later determined to be $1,080)," the complaint says.

Lilcherry Gallion

According to the criminal complaint, an officer activated his squad lights when he saw Gallion. The officer drove to the front of the SUV to block it in. However, the driver, later identified as defendant Robert Hill, "backed up striking the vehicle parked behind it and pulled forward, striking the front of (the officer's) squad," the complaint says. Hill then pulled forward, around the officer's squad and forcefully hit another squad. Through this all, Hill "was able to drive around the squads and through the parking lot," the complaint says. A police chase was underway.

The complaint says Hill was driving recklessly through the Bayshore parking area. He "continued to flee through Bayshore Mall property, driving over the curb, sidewalk, and landscaping," the complaint says.

At a later point in the police chase, the complaint says Hill struck an occupied car. The driver of that car suffered neck and shoulder pain -- and was taken to a hospital with three broken ribs. The complaint says the SUV did not stop at the scene of this crash and continued traveling east -- and eventually turned south onto N. Port Washington Road.

An officer saw "Hill driving in the wrong lanes of traffic" for roughly a 1/4 mile. The officer "noted that Hill did not attempt to move out of the way of oncoming traffic, instead forced the oncoming traffic to move out of his way," the complaint says.

Robert Hill

According to the complaint, the SUV had four flat tires at this time, but Hill still had control of the vehicle. When he attempted to turn right onto W. Hampton Avenue, he drove partially off the road into a construction site, which disabled the SUV. The complaint says Hill jumped out of the SUV and ran -- but was arrested by an officer a short time later. Gallion, who was still in the SUV, was also arrested.

Police noted the total pursuit of Hill was 1.71 miles and topped speeds of 89 miles per hour.

When police interviewed all three people charged in this complaint, Gallion "admitted to stealing from Kohl's. She stated she was going to sell the clothing to pay her rent," the complaint says. McBride stated "she was shopping for her siblings for back to school. McBride denied that she was going to steal," and pay for the items with her Cash App on her phone. But Kohl's does not accept that form of payment. Hill "admitted to fleeing but stated he did not know what was going on," the complaint says.

All three accused made their initial appearances in Milwaukee County court on Sunday, Aug. 13. The court ordered a signature bond of $1,500 for Gallion. McBride was ordered a $100 signature bond. Cash bond for Hill was set at $3,000.