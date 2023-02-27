Glendale I-43 bridge project; northbound lanes to shift March 1

article

Drivers who frequent northbound I-43 just north of Capitol Drive should be aware of upcoming lane shifts that will take place beginning Wednesday morning, March 1.

As part of the I-43 URT (Union Refrigerator Transit Company) bridge project, traffic on I-43 northbound, between Capitol Drive and Henry Clay Street, will be shifted west onto the newly constructed southbound lanes on Wednesday. Officials say this traffic switch will then allow crews to reconstruct the new northbound lanes.

Two lanes of traffic in each direction will be maintained.

Officials say this work is weather dependent and subject to change.

For real-time traffic information, you are invited to visit 511wi.gov.