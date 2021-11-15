Expand / Collapse search

Glendale drinking water project; DNR seeks public comment

GLENDALE, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Monday, Nov. 15 that the city of Glendale is an applicant for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program (SDWLP).

The project includes the replacement of lead service lines in the city and is designed to address deficiencies in its public drinking water system.

The SDWLP has determined that the project will not result in significant adverse environmental effects, and no further environmental review or analysis is needed before proceeding with funding the project.

The public is encouraged to submit comments regarding this decision and the potential environmental impacts of this project. Submit comments by Nov. 29 to:

  • Department of Natural Resources: C/O Kevin Olson, Community Financial Assistance, CF/2 | 101 S Webster St. P.O. Box 7921 | Madison, WI 53707
  • Phone: 608-234-2238
  • Email: Kevin.Olson@wisconsin.gov

Based on the comments received, the SDWLP may prepare an environmental analysis before proceeding with the funding process. The analysis would summarize the DNR’s consideration of the project's impacts and reasonable alternatives.

Activities related to this project are minor actions under Chapter NR 150, Wis. Admin. Code, for which no environmental analysis is required; however, following the SDWLP federal requirement 40 C.F.R. §35.3580, an environmental review must be conducted before funding this project.

