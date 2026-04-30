Glendale Chick-fil-A car theft attempt, woman arrested
GLENDALE, Wis. - Glendale police said a would-be car thief didn't get very far before she was arrested on Thursday.
Police were called for a motor vehicle theft in progress at the Chick-fil-A on Port Washington Road. They said a woman jumped into a delivery driver's car, but she drove over a small retaining wall and got stuck when she tried to get away.
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Two Milwaukee police officers happened to be at the scene. They detained the 25-year-old woman until Glendale officers arrived and took her into custody.
This is a developing story.
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Scene outside Chick-fil-A on Port Washington Road
The Source: Information in this story is from the Glendale Police Department.