The Brief Glendale police arrested a woman who they said tried to steal a delivery driver's car. The woman was arrested outside the Chick-fil-A on Port Washington Road. Milwaukee police happened to be at the scene and detained the woman.



Glendale police said a would-be car thief didn't get very far before she was arrested on Thursday.

Police were called for a motor vehicle theft in progress at the Chick-fil-A on Port Washington Road. They said a woman jumped into a delivery driver's car, but she drove over a small retaining wall and got stuck when she tried to get away.

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Two Milwaukee police officers happened to be at the scene. They detained the 25-year-old woman until Glendale officers arrived and took her into custody.

This is a developing story.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Scene outside Chick-fil-A on Port Washington Road