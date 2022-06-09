Glassnote Candle Bar: Milwaukee’s only candle bar
Did you know that a candle maker is known as a Chandler? And at Glassnote Candle Bar they have a team that will walk you through the candle making experience. Brian is at Glassnote experiencing Milwaukee’s only candle bar.
Imagine creating your own candle, it’s possible at Glassnote Candle Bar in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood
Brian is learning more about the process that starts with a picking your scent of choice from over 100 fragrances.