‘Giving for Greta’ drive helps families in NICU

The NICU at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's on Milwaukee's east side has received a holiday donation in honor of one special little girl.

Greta Gintoft spent her entire life in the intensive care unit. She was born prematurely at 23 weeks in 2017. At just 17 days old, she passed away in her parents' arms.

To honor Greta's memory, her parents -- Ryan and Amanda Gintoft -- have put together an annual "Giving for Greta" donation drive.

On Tuesday, Dec. 22, more than 1,000 diapers, 100 packs of wipes, swaddles, clothing and other baby supplies were given to families with children in the NICU.

"Our family and friends want to still give a gift to Greta. She's still very much a part of our lives," Ryan said. "At Christmas, she's very present with us, and to be able to give those presents that would go to a little girl, and instead provide them to other people who need them is really our goal."

"We're hoping just to save the families a trip to the store both for COVID exposure but also for convenience. They've got enough to worry about when they get home," said Amanda.

This is the fourth year of the Giving for Greta drive. March of Dimes also helped with the gifts and Press Waffles will provide meals to the NICU staff for the holidays.



