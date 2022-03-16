Girl's encounter with Kenosha officer; father speaks out

The father of a Kenosha girl who had an officer's knee on her neck after a fight at school is speaking out. That father said he wants the officer involved fired. He spoke alongside his attorney and community groups on Wednesday afternoon, March 16 – and said his daughter is suffering from emotional and physical pain.

Community groups are standing in solidarity with Jerrel Perez. His daughter was involved in a fight on March 4 at Lincoln Middle School. Perez said his daughter was the target of a bully.

"At no point did Jerrel’s daughter push or strike at this officer," said Attorney Drew DeVinney.

The family said the fight ended with an officer kneeling on her neck.

Their attorney said they will be filing a lawsuit against the officer, the Kenosha Police Department, and Kenosha Unified School District (KUSD).

"He positioned himself behind her lifted his right leg and pressed his knee down onto the back of her neck," DeVinney said.

The 12-year-old's father expressed outrage on Wednesday.

"She’s humiliated, she’s traumatized, every day I have to hear daddy I don’t want to go to school," Perez said.

Jerrel Perez

"Chokeholds need to remain banned across the state," said Vaun Mayes, community activist.

The Kenosha Police Department has yet to release the officer's identity. But officials say the officer is on leave – and this is an ongoing investigation with KUSD.

Lincoln Middle School, Kenosha

"Right now she’s in therapy and has to see a neurologist," Perez said.

The family's list of demands includes releasing the school's surveillance of the incident, firing the officer involved, and that no charges be filed against the 12-year-old girl.

"I felt helpless as a father, I felt like I let my daughter down," Perez said.

FOX6 News reached out to the Kenosha Police Department for comment. We are waiting to hear back.

The next Kenosha School Board meeting is set for March 22. Families are encouraged to attend.