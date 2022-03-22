Expand / Collapse search

Gino talks with stars for 'Windfall'

Gino recently sat down with stars Lilly Collins and Jesse Plemons.

In the Netflix thriller "Windfall" things go awry when a tech billionaire and his wife arrive at their private vacation home and find a man has been squatting there. Gino recently sat down with stars Lilly Collins and Jesse Plemons. 

