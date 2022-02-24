Expand / Collapse search

Gino talks with Peter Dinklage about 'Cyrano'

By
Published 
Updated 11:13AM
Gino at the Movies
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Gino talks with Peter Dinklage about Cyrano

We've been hearing from the cast of Cyrano all week on Real Milwaukee. Gino sits down was with Cyrano himself.

He's smart with his sword -- and his words. That latest adaption of a popular musical hits theaters this week. We've been hearing from the cast of "Cyrano" all week on Real Milwaukee. Gino sits down was with "Cyrano" himself. 

Traditional German food, drinks and music
article

Traditional German food, drinks and music

Brian is gearing up for a four day Pop-Up Biergarten complete with beer, music and of course some giant pretzels from one of the area’s best.

Kids love these local museums
article

Kids love these local museums

If you're looking for a way to best the winter blues, check out one of these kid-friendly museums!