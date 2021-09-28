Gino talks with cast of 'Midnight Mass'

Gino Salomone talks with cast of Midnight Mass
If you're looking for a good supernatural horror series, Netflix is the place
A young priest shows up in an isolated island community. With his arrival come miraculous events – and frightening omens. If you're looking for a good supernatural horror series – Netflix is the place. Gino recently sat down with the cast of "Midnight Mass."
There are plenty of ways to support the Hunger Task Force Farm all year long and if you love being outside one of the best ways is to help on their farm.
A Hollywood A-lister gets personal in his new book. Gino joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.