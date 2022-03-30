MILWAUKEE - The Foo Fighters are canceling the rest of their tour in the wake of drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death.
And after the Oscars slap, it looks like Chris Rock might get the last laugh.
Gino joins Real Milwaukee with Hollywood headlines.
Foo Fighters cancel tour
Gino joins Real Milwaukee with Hollywood headlines
Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Wednesday, March 30 that comedian Charlie Berens will perform his hilarious schtick at the State Fair Main Stage Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 7:30 p.m.
With Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes heading the rotation and three-time All-Star Josh Hader leading the bullpen, the Milwaukee Brewers believe they have a championship-caliber pitching staff.