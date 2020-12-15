When shopping for the holidays -- we can't forget our furry friends. Molly Snyder of OnMilwaukee.com joins FOX6 WakeUp with some "paw-some" and locally made gifts for your pets.

1. Bow ties from Sir Dogwood



Started in 2016, the Midwest’s Sir Dogwood is “inclusive community for swank pups and their sartorially-minded owners.” And their bow ties are the dapperest, ranging from plaids to velvets to African prints. Check ‘em out here.



2. Packaged, freeze-dried meat treats from Fresh is Best

Located in Riverwest, Fresh is Best will celebrate 20 years in business in 2021. Fresh Is Best is available in 250 locations nation-wide and only use human quality ingredients for their food and treats. Owner Stacy La Point recommends the Duck Heart Bites, Turkey Heart Fillets, Chicken Heart Bites and the Salmon Filets as the ideal stocking stuffers for your animal pals. Find these treats in many local pet shops or get 'em online.



3. Hand sewn collars from Nikki’s Pet Decor

Nikki Rynders operates a professional dog walking and pet sitting business, Nikki’s Pet Services, and a year and a half ago she taught herself to sew “pet decor products” and started Nikki’s Pet Decor. Go to her Facebook page to see more and / or to order. "Last year I gave all my dog walking clients either a bow tie or collar flower as a Christmas gift,” says Rynders. “Making things for pets is something I do entirely for fun.”



4. Holiday Gour-mutt Boxes from Petilicious

These gift boxes are made in Pewaukee and available online through Dec. 23. The festive treats are made with organic whole wheat flour, fresh ground peanut butter and no-fat yogurt chip decorations. Go here to get one for your pup or pack.



5. “No Justice, No Treats” bandanas



For your radicalized pet, these bandanas from Chase My Creations are perf. Handmade by Chloe Longmire, they are currently for sale via her website, but she hopes to open a store in 2021. “I sell handmade creations for the soul and my mission is to inspire, empower and elevate the experiences of People of Color,” says Longmire. Go here to buy one for a pup on your list.



6. "To the Moon Tug" by TugawayCuwin

All TugawayCuwin toys are handmade by a southeastern Wisconsin-based family. They can be used for training purposes or just to have fun. The To The Moon Tug is made with a reinforced, braided fleece and real animal fur. It was originally created for and tested by Moon, a blue merle border collie. Click here for more deets.



7. Wild Weenies from Stella & Chewy’s

Hilarious name; quality product. “Any of our treats would make fabulous gifts for fur babies,” says Marie Moody, who founded Stella & Chewy’s in 2003 and named the business after her two dogs. These all-natural treats are made from 95 percent bacon, red meat and organs. To get your paws on some Wild Weeenies, go here.