Gift ideas that support the Zoological Society, Milwaukee County Zoo

Small businesses and non-profit organizations have struggled during the pandemic. As a result, people are being encouraged to shop locally for gifts this holiday season.

Many non-profit organizations have taken a hit during the pandemic -- the Zoological Society is one of them.

"Like a lot of other organizations, we took a really big hit. We’ve lost millions of dollars in revenue through that time we’ve tried to make cuts and alterations to get by, but we really rely on the community to help us," said Katie Krecklow, Zoologist Society Communications Coordinator.

The non-profit organization conserves wildlife and endangered species, educates people about local wildlife, and supports the Milwaukee County Zoo.

"We really help them in every aspect so without that, the zoo would probably look very different if we didn’t get support from the community," said Krecklow.

The Zoological Society is offering several gifts to buy that give back to the non-profit. One of them is animal sponsorship. This year, people can sponsor the snow leopard cub Milja -- and for every sponsorship, you'll get a plush toy.

"The one thing they should know is that they’re helping a non-profit. They’re also helping a community gem. The zoo does so much for the community and it’s just something people can appreciate for a year," said Krecklow.

The other gifts include the annual animal ornament, gift cards, and annual zoo pass.

"The number one thing is the zoo pass because it helps support the zoo and the Zoological Society. Fifty percent of the zoo pass goes directly to the zoo that they can use for their general budget and we use the other 50 percent for conservation efforts and education efforts," Krecklow.

The gifts that keep on giving past the holidays.

"People don’t always realize the Zoological Society is a non-profit. We do rely on people’s help and support all year round," said Krecklow.

If you're interested in purchasing one of the Zoological Society holiday gifts, the organization needs the order to be completed by Dec. 16 to ensure it is delivered by Christmas Day.