Your favorite retro toys have been redesigned for 2020

The toys of your youth are back for a new generation to enjoy!

Care Bears Interactive Figures

The classic Care Bear has gone interactive. Play with your favorite friend like never before with the new Unlock the Magic Cheer Bear. Your touch unlocks more than 50 reactions and surprises.

Doodle Bear

The original Doodle Bear plush toy is back with new characters and new sizes. Customize your Doodle Bear background or record a message on the app. And keep the creativity going - doodle again after washing.

Goo-Jitsu Hulk

Marvel Superheroes and the Heroes of Goo Jit Zu combined forces for the stretchiest, gooiest and squishiest superheroes. Hulk is super squishy. Squeeze his body or stretch him to three times its size before Hulk returns back to its original shape.

Mall Madness

Ready, set, shop! The Mall Madness shopping spree board game went electronic. It directs players to their next move and announces surprise sales. Plus, children will love the sound effects when they buy something: Cha-ching!

Play-Doh Kitchen Candy Delight

Here's a colorful treat for the imagination that gets kids using their hands and creativity. This whimsical Play-Doh candy factory comes with all the tools to help children imagine and make their own favorite sweets.

Operation Pet Scan

The Operation Pet Scan game is a twist on the classic Operation. Uh oh, this dog ate things he shouldn't have. Players use the dog-o-scope to get them out of his belly. Remove it successfully and he'll make some noises in relief.

Monopoly Ultimate Banking Board Game

Here's a modern banking version of the Monopoly game. In the Ultimate Banking game, Monopoly money is no more. Instead, use the touch technology to instantly buy properties, set rent, and tap their way to fortune.

UNO Showdown

Experience UNO Showdown. This is the UNO game everyone already loves, but with unexpected excitement. ​ ​Be ready when the UNO Showdown unit signals, it's time to pull off a quick reaction and push the pedal to make cards go flying. It's surprise-filled fun for family game night.

Monchhichi

Celebrate more than 40 years of friendship with Monchhichi. As you have come to expect, this doll has the ability to put its thumb in its mouth and the soft fur is perfect for snuggling.

Baby Alive Grows Up

From newborn to big girl, the baby Alive Grows Up doll actually changes size by 4 inches. The first time you give her a bottle, she opens her eyes. Then watch her sit up and start to talk. Then she grows taller and her hair gets longer. Care for her as she grows from newborn, to baby, to big girl.

5 Second Rule

Simple topics? Sure. But, can you do it under the pressure of 5 seconds? The 5 Second Rule game has more than 150 new, fun cards. Try to name three things in a given topic, while others stare you down and the timer keeps ticking. This fast-paced game might just have you tongue-tied.

