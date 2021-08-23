Get COVID vaccinated, earn $100: Gov. Evers launches reward program

article

Gov. Tony Evers with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced Monday, Aug. 23 Wisconsin residents who receive their first dose of any COVID-19 vaccine from a Wisconsin provider between Aug. 20 and Sept. 6 can collect a $100 Visa gift card.

Wisconsinites ages 12 and older are eligible for the reward, and proof of insurance, I.D., or citizenship are not required to be eligible for the vaccine or to receive the $100 reward.

"As our kids start returning back to school, and with the Delta variant spreading rapidly across the state, we all need to step up and stop the spread, and our COVID-19 vaccines are the best tools we have to do just that," said Gov. Evers. "From now through Labor Day, if you’re a Wisconsin resident and you get your first COVID-19 shot here in the state, you will get $100 bucks. It’s that simple: get vaccinated, get $100. I'm calling on all eligible Wisconsinites who have not gotten their COVID-19 vaccine yet to step up, roll up their sleeve, and do their part to help protect our state and put an end to COVID-19."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In order to receive the $100 Visa gift card, Wisconsin residents will need to fill out the form available at 100.wisconsin.gov. Information submitted will be used to verify that individuals received their first vaccine dose from a vaccine provider located in Wisconsin between August 20 and September 6. Visa cards will be mailed to the individual's Wisconsin address and may take up to six weeks to be mailed to participants.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android



For more information on the reward program, visit the DHS $100 reward page or call 844-684-1064. Language assistance is available. To find a COVID-19 vaccine location in your community, visit Vaccines.gov or call 2-1-1 or 877-947-2211.

Reaction

State Rep. Gorden Hintz (D-Oshkosh)

"I am excited to welcome Governor Evers to Oshkosh for his $100 COVID-19 vaccine reward program announcement today. Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the best way to protect yourself from getting hospitalized or dying from the virus, and Gov. Evers’ new $100 vaccination incentive reward program will give Wisconsinites in every part of our state yet another reason to get vaccinated.

"Vaccination is a public health issue, and getting as many people as possible vaccinated against COVID-19 is crucial to helping Wisconsin recover from the pandemic. All three COVID-19 vaccines have undergone strict testing and are based on decades of research, so we know they are safe and effective. While there are some who remain vaccine reluctant, there are many others who simply have not gotten around to scheduling their vaccines or who have been talking with their health care providers to get their questions answered.

"I thank Gov. Evers for creating this new program to help protect the health and lives of the people of Wisconsin and I encourage all Wisconsinites who aren’t yet vaccinated to take advantage of this opportunity to protect themselves and put an extra $100 in their pocket. The more people that remain unvaccinated, the higher the odds that the virus will mutate and develop variants that will not be a perfect match for the vaccines. Providing an additional incentive for unvaccinated individuals to get their vaccine benefits us all."