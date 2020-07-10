'Get involved:' Racine Unified School District seeks public input on fall reopening plans





RACINE -- School districts across Wisconsin are examining the safest plans to restart school in the fall amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



Racine Unified School District announced Friday, July 10 announced a virtual listening session for Monday, July 13 at 6 p.m. where parents can weigh-in on what they feel is best for students.



With the next school year on the horizon, RUSD joins other districts -- including Milwaukee Public Schools -- in the search for public input on potential reopening plans.





Racine Unified School District





"This is the most serious health crisis the country has faced in a century," John Heckenlively, an RUSD board member, said.



Heckenlively said the July 13 meeting will be held via Zoom. District families will be able to weigh-in on the reopening plan that will be largely based on recommendations from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.



According to Heckenlively, there are three scenarios being considered:





"The biggest thing has been school lunches, I mean for many kids the only decent meal they get is at school," Heckenlively said, adding that each possibility raises questions.





Advertisement





Parents, like Tanya Guillaume, feel that children should go back to school with safety precautions. Now more than ever, she says, parents need an active voice in their child's education.



"It's going to be a new age coming, it's going to be growing pains," Guillaume said. "Stick with it and communicate. You have to get involved."



If you cannot make Monday's meeting, there is an email address that you can send input to. CLICK HERE for more information.